Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $731.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $942.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $878.47.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX traded down $6.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $753.55. 8,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,298. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $832.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $779.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 37.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Equinix by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 242,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,841,000 after buying an additional 41,316 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.