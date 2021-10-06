Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 118,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,468,383 shares.The stock last traded at $7.16 and had previously closed at $6.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQX. Scotiabank cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,221 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

