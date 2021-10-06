Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

EQH stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. Equitable has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Equitable by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

