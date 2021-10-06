Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of ERMAY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. 6,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,824. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. Eramet has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

About Eramet

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

