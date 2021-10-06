Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading Down 6.9%

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s stock price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.19. 3,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 429,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERAS. Bank of America began coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.49). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

