Ergoteles LLC Buys 3,755 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,843,000 after purchasing an additional 254,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,846,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after acquiring an additional 38,442 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 21.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after acquiring an additional 268,426 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,417,000 after acquiring an additional 138,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,029,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,830 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of FSS traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.64. 382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,957. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.60 million. Analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

