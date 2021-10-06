Ergoteles LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 659.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,515,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

MANT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.17.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

