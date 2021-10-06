Ergoteles LLC Lowers Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inovalon by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,875,000 after acquiring an additional 417,197 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after buying an additional 1,666,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 117,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 10.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 113,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 241.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 701,883 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,399. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. Analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

