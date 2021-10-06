Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.44% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

NYSE CORR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,343. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $68.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 28.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR).

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.