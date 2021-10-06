Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.80. 1,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $89,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $54,309.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,667.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,819. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPAY. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

