Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.80. 1,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $89,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $54,309.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,667.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,819. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EPAY. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.
About Bottomline Technologies (de)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
