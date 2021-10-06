Ergoteles LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 32.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,346,000 after buying an additional 40,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,588 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 93,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,521. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.41. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.