Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 108,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after buying an additional 508,368 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 381,709 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 734.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 274,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 241,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 206,247 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,603. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $144.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.34. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASMB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

Assembly Biosciences Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

