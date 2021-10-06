Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 87,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 392,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETON shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $116.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $2,014,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $831,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,342,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

