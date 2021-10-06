Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives $285.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock.

RE stock traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.85. 197,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $193.62 and a 1-year high of $281.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.47. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RE. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

