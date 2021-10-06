Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EVRI. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. Everi has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Everi news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,913 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,925. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Everi by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

