Evermay Wealth Management LLC Invests $102,000 in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,657. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 303.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $52.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

