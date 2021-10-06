Evermay Wealth Management LLC Invests $122,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $2.76 on Wednesday, reaching $645.82. 10,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,484. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.24 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $697.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,858. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

