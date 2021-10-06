Evermay Wealth Management LLC Invests $191,000 in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $5,648,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Tri-Continental by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 222,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 98,570 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $1,312,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tri-Continental by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TY traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,201. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $35.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.2986 dividend. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

