Evermay Wealth Management LLC Invests $77,000 in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GHY. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 28.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 259,222 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 219.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 130,278 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 98.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 198,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 98,890 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 214,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 76,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth $1,029,000.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

GHY stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,117. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.