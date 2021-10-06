Evermay Wealth Management LLC Makes New $170,000 Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter worth approximately $138,894,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after buying an additional 1,514,957 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,877,000 after buying an additional 1,048,375 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after buying an additional 914,157 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,167,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,740,000 after buying an additional 900,030 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cerner stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.23. The company had a trading volume of 119,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

