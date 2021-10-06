Evermay Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after buying an additional 272,454 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after buying an additional 938,813 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after buying an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,175,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.16. 67,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,301. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $255.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

