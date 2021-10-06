Evermay Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 103,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after buying an additional 17,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.02. 2,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,816. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.74. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

