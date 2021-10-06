Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Up 26.3% in September

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,200 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 587,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

EVGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Evogene in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EVGN opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.25. Evogene has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Evogene by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Evogene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Evogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Evogene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

