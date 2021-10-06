Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Given New $7.80 Price Target at Roth Capital

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $7.80 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolution Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.25. 4,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,344. The firm has a market cap of $209.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.52. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 93.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

