Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,508 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $38,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 47.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $46,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,820 shares of company stock worth $6,026,042 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.78. 22,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,848. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $89.65 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The company had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

