Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.7 days.

OTCMKTS:EXCOF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. 2,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $9.12.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacture of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. It operates through the following segments: Casting and Extrusion and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.