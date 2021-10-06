Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $175,245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $59,197,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,002.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after acquiring an additional 486,600 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.66. 968,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,674. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.35 and its 200-day moving average is $120.54.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.