Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will report sales of $170.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.00 million. Exterran posted sales of $169.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $655.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $652.40 million to $658.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $776.57 million, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $854.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 19.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE:EXTN traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 351,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,129. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Exterran has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $141.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in Exterran by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 225,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Exterran by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Exterran by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Exterran by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Exterran by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

