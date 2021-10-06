Falcon Project Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Falcon Project has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $6,044.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00058939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00096395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00129071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,110.34 or 0.99885519 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,473.78 or 0.06296101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

