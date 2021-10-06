Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $9,333,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRT. Truist Securities raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $118.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,157. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.69%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

