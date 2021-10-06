FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.750-$21.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $317.17.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.21. The company had a trading volume of 66,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,325. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.