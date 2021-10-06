Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FQVTF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of FQVTF stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

