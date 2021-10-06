Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FQVTF shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of FQVTF opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

