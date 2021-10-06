Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned about 0.40% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 983,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,118,000 after buying an additional 131,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after buying an additional 31,864 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 571,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after buying an additional 95,862 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,704,000 after buying an additional 54,023 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 478,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 102,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.13. 115,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,118. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60.

