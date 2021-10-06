Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 68 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total transaction of $1,313,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,090 shares of company stock worth $82,722,453 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $4.77 on Wednesday, reaching $249.69. The stock had a trading volume of 81,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,391. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.46. The company has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

