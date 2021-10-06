Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

NYSE GPC traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $122.71. 7,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.66. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

