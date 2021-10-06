Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 1,221 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,603 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after buying an additional 3,369,851 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,576,000 after buying an additional 2,817,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 470.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,168,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $49.99. 173,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

