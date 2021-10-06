Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4,331.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 8.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cummins by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.27. 15,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,161. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.69.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.