Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,613 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.41. The company had a trading volume of 28,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,283. The stock has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.50 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.