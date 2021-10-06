Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after buying an additional 165,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 42.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 40,855 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the second quarter valued at about $889,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 21.3% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter.

Get iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.59. 7,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $30.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.