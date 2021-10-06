Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

NYSE D traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $73.70. 79,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.