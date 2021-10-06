Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.06. 141,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,436,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,190,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 63.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 713.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.