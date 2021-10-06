Filecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $7.90 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.90 billion and approximately $1.21 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $71.54 or 0.00130383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00058123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00101562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $54,854.66 or 0.99976191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.06 or 0.06466568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 110,367,243 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

