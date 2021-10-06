Financial Comparison: Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) vs. AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ)

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) and AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Plantronics and AAP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 AAP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plantronics presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.47%. Given Plantronics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Plantronics is more favorable than AAP.

Profitability

This table compares Plantronics and AAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics -1.06% -127.71% 6.21% AAP N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Plantronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Plantronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AAP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plantronics and AAP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.57 -$57.33 million $3.17 7.34 AAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AAP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plantronics.

Risk and Volatility

Plantronics has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAP has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Plantronics beats AAP on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions. The company was founded by Courtney Graham and Keith Larkin in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

About AAP

AAP, Inc. engages in the agricultural and flour mining business. It is also involved in the visual content and publishing, and international financial businesses. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

