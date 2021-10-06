Financial Comparison: Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) & Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) and Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Stagwell has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Publicis Groupe has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stagwell and Publicis Groupe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $1.20 billion 0.51 -$228.97 million N/A N/A Publicis Groupe $11.58 billion 1.48 $657.97 million $1.27 13.39

Publicis Groupe has higher revenue and earnings than Stagwell.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Publicis Groupe shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Publicis Groupe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stagwell and Publicis Groupe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell -17.26% N/A -13.72% Publicis Groupe N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Stagwell and Publicis Groupe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 0 0 0 N/A Publicis Groupe 0 5 8 0 2.62

Publicis Groupe has a consensus target price of $15.97, indicating a potential downside of 6.11%. Given Publicis Groupe’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Publicis Groupe is more favorable than Stagwell.

Summary

Publicis Groupe beats Stagwell on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

