Financial Contrast: Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) & MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of Stamps.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Stamps.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Stamps.com has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stamps.com and MOGU’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com $757.98 million 8.01 $178.66 million $10.42 31.63 MOGU $73.63 million 1.15 -$50.06 million N/A N/A

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stamps.com and MOGU, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com 0 3 0 0 2.00 MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stamps.com currently has a consensus target price of $330.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.12%. MOGU has a consensus target price of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 191.67%. Given MOGU’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MOGU is more favorable than Stamps.com.

Profitability

This table compares Stamps.com and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com 15.25% 21.00% 15.41% MOGU -75.66% -5.65% -4.46%

Summary

Stamps.com beats MOGU on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers. The MetaPack segment focuses in multi-carrier enterprise-level shipping software solutions to large e-commerce retailers and brands. The company was founded by James Alastair Campbell McDermott, Jeff Green and Air R. Engelberg in September 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

MOGU Company Profile

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

