Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.81

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.81 and traded as high as $38.59. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 69,677,228 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5,151.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,256.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 460,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,683,000 after acquiring an additional 426,647 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 137,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.7% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 120,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 30,240 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

