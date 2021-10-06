Financial Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUS. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 141.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares during the period. Affinia Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 151,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.47. 12,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,811. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $126.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.