Financial Strategies Group Inc. Makes New $337,000 Investment in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 495,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLTR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.37. 78,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,594. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37.

