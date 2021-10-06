Financial Strategies Group Inc. Sells 291 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 262,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,695,000 after purchasing an additional 36,467 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 107.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 98,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.46. 3,933,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,563. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

